The 1975 And Phoebe Bridgers Duet On The Serene ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’

Phoebe Bridgers confirmed in February that she worked with The 1975 on their upcoming album Notes On A Conditional Form. It turns out her contributions come on The 1975’s new single, “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America,” which is a folk-leaning duet between Bridgers and Matty Healy.

The song sounds more like a Sufjan Stevens than anything The 1975 have put out lately, and on it, Healy and Bridgers address forbidden loves. Healy sings near the start of the song, “I’m in love, but I’m feeling low / For I am just a footprint in the snow / I’m in love with a boy I know / But that’s a feeling I can never show.” Bridgers later echoes that sentiment, singing, “I’m in love with the girl next door / Her name’s Claire / Nice when she comes ’round to call / Then masturbate the second she’s not there.”

Bridgers previously told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the origins of her relationship with Healy, saying, “We started DMing. Matty told me he was a fan and then it turned very quickly from talking a tiny bit to then completely no talking and just memes back and forth for months. He has very good taste in very obscure nerdy memes. And then I met all of them and they’re the sweetest and I can’t wait.”

Listen to “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America” above.

Notes On A Conditional Form is out 5/22 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.