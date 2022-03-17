Since mid-January, Aimee Mann has been creating and posting a “comics journal” on Instagram, in which she shares some of her thoughts with accompanying illustrations in a four-panel format. In her latest one shared yesterday, Mann reveals Steely Dan took her off their summer tour and attests that may have to do with the type of music she makes and being a woman.

The comic reads, “I was supposed to open for Steely Dan this summer. I just found out that they took me off the bill. No one is entirely sure why, but it seems they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter? As it happens, Steely Dan is the one band that I 100% love, with no reservations, so it really sucks. But you know what? People are allowed to not like you, for whatever reason.”

Mann later took to Twitter to share an article about her comic and write, “All is forgiven if [Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen] just tells me what [‘Brooklyn (Owes The Charmer Under Me)‘] is about.”

She also responded to a supportive comment from Jason Isbell, who tweeted, “My wife hates Steely Dan. I have discussed that with Aimee Mann, who truly loves Steely Dan. Now I’ll never again try to convince my wife that Steely Dan is good. Aimee opened for us, and I’m so glad to say our audience loved that sh*t. I was very much honored she’d do it.” Mann replied, “You sweetheart, thank you for saying that. I was so proud to be a part of your scene.”

Neither Steely Dan nor Fagen have yet to offer a public response to Mann’s post.