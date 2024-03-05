If you were hoping to see Air (no relation to the Jordan movie) live in action, your chance has come. This fall, the French duo will travel across the US and Canada to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their critically acclaimed album, Moon Safari. For those with the money to fork over to experience the blast from 1998, the shows are set to a momentous occasion, marking their first time ever dedicating a string of shows to the work.
The presale for Air’s 2024 North American dates will begin on March 7 at 10 a.m. local time. The general ticket sale will follow at the same time on March 8. Find more information here. If you aren’t lucky enough to secure admission to a show, on March 15, you can stay at home an enjoy their Moon Safari 25th Anniversary Edition Rarities album due out on March 15.
Either way, all the information for the show dates, poster, tracklist, and more can be found below.
Moon Safari 25th Anniversary Edition Rarities Album Cover Artwork
Moon Safari 25th Anniversary Edition Rarities Tracklist
1. “Dirty Hiroshima (Demo)”
2. “New Star In The Sky (Demo)”
3. “Ce Matin Là (Demo)”
4. “Maggot Brain (Live)”
5. “J’ai Dormi Sous L’eau” (BBC Live Session)
6. “Sexy Boy” (BBC Live Session)
7. “Kelly Watch The Stars “(BBC Live Session)
8. “Kelly Watch The Stars” (Extended)
9. “Remember” (David Whitaker version)
Air 2024 North American Tour Dates: Air Play Moon Safari
09/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/27 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
09/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum
09/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum
10/02 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/04 — Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater
10/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
10/08 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
10/10 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
10/12 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/13 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
10/15 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10/18 — Washington DC @ The Anthem
10/21 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
10/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/26 — Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
10/29 — Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park
10/30 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre
Air 2024 North American Tour poster
Moon Safari 25th Anniversary Edition Rarities is out 3/15 via Warner Records. Find more information here.
