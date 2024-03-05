If you were hoping to see Air (no relation to the Jordan movie) live in action, your chance has come. This fall, the French duo will travel across the US and Canada to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their critically acclaimed album, Moon Safari. For those with the money to fork over to experience the blast from 1998, the shows are set to a momentous occasion, marking their first time ever dedicating a string of shows to the work.

The presale for Air’s 2024 North American dates will begin on March 7 at 10 a.m. local time. The general ticket sale will follow at the same time on March 8. Find more information here. If you aren’t lucky enough to secure admission to a show, on March 15, you can stay at home an enjoy their Moon Safari 25th Anniversary Edition Rarities album due out on March 15.

Either way, all the information for the show dates, poster, tracklist, and more can be found below.