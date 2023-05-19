It was revealed this morning that The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke passed away at age 59. The news was relayed by guitarist Johnny Marr, who explained that Rourke battled pancreatic cancer. “We request privacy at this sad time,” he wrote.

Now, the oft-controversial Morrissey, who had Rourke play on some of his solo material after the disbanding of The Smiths, has shared a rather poetic statement about Rourke’s death to his website, praising his humble and distinct nature.

Find his full statement below.