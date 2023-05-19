It was revealed this morning that The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke passed away at age 59. The news was relayed by guitarist Johnny Marr, who explained that Rourke battled pancreatic cancer. “We request privacy at this sad time,” he wrote.
Now, the oft-controversial Morrissey, who had Rourke play on some of his solo material after the disbanding of The Smiths, has shared a rather poetic statement about Rourke’s death to his website, praising his humble and distinct nature.
Find his full statement below.
“Sometimes one of the most radical things you can do is to speak clearly. When someone dies, out come the usual blandishments … as if their death is there to be used. I’m not prepared to do this with Andy. I just hope … wherever Andy has gone … that he’s OK. He will never die as long as his music is heard. He didn’t ever know his own power, and nothing that he played had been played by someone else. His distinction was so terrific and unconventional and he proved it could be done. He was also very, very funny and very happy, and post-Smiths, he kept a steady identity — never any manufactured moves. I suppose, at the end of it all, we hope to feel that we were valued. Andy need not worry about that.”