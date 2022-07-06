On the heels of her new album, Big Time, Angel Olsen will finally share the first live performance of the LP in full. On Tuesday, July 19, Olsen will unveil the show for the inaugural Day Tripper event by Atlas Obscura, an award-winning travel and experiences company.

Olsen was accompanied by a full backing band for the album’s first-ever live performance. The concert took place in the Theatricum Botanicum in Topanga Canyon. Fans can livestream the concert through Veeps for $17.99.

“After years of canceled concerts and events, we knew one of our main priorities at Atlas Obscura was to bring people back together to experience the wonders of live entertainment in awe-inspiring, truly unique spaces, and that’s how our Day Tripper series was reborn,” Megan Roberts, Creative Director of Brand Partnerships at Atlas Obscura, said in a statement. “Working with Angel Olsen and her team to put on this spectacular concert was the perfect way to kick off our new event series, and having an opportunity to highlight Topanga Canyon’s historic Theatricum Botanicum made it even better. As the series continues to grow, we’re thrilled to be working with Veeps to bring Angel’s incredible performance to fans around the world to celebrate her first full performance of Big Time.”