Arca has never been afraid to push boundaries. Earlier this year, for example, she released an hour-long single titled “@@@@@.” Now the experimental artist is back with another ambitious and lengthy project: Her first-ever remixes. Specifically, the song “Riquiquí” has been remixed 100 times with help from artificial intelligence.

The remixes are collected on the release Riquiquí;Bronze-Instances(1-100), which clocks in at nearly six hours long. Arca says of the endeavor:

“Did you know that up until now I had never allowed anyone to remix an Arca song? There existed 0 official remixes to an Arca track until today — ‘Riquiquí’ has gotten 100 remixes by an intelligent sentience, created and trained by the genius minds at Bronze. I’ve worked with Bronze once before; in 2019 I gave musical language to Echo, a musical being birthed into the Museum of Modern Art’s lobby, and then Echo began to speak of its own volition. There you will never hear the same thing twice — for two years it is an evermorphing stream thanks to Bronze’s trained yet unpredictable musical AI. I recognized the textures and melodies, but never the song — for a composer such as myself it remains something truly new which I had never experienced before, a moment of unforgettable experience in virtue of the mystery and wonder Bronze makes possible. I had the idea to make the album art for ‘Riquiquí’ a QR code that functioned as an instant gateway to a forever-mutating instance of the song. On all streaming platforms you’ll be able to hear 100 unique instances if you will. A prometheus flame.”

