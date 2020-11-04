This year, Arcade Fire celebrated a decade of their Grammy Award-winning album The Suburbs. The group have been busy working on new music to offer a follow-up to their 2017 LP Everything Now, and though quarantine put some of their plans on pause, the group took to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to offer a hopeful message in the form of a new song.

Over driving synths and echoing back-up vocals, Arcade Fire sings of dismissing voices who tell them to wait for change on the new track “Generation A.” In announcing Arcade Fire to the stage, Colbert said the song is “inspired by the current climate of the country with a hopeful message to the youths.”

Ahead of their late-night performance, vocalist Win Butler said the group has turned an intense focus to creating material as of late: “For my part, I’m pouring my heart, soul and all of my precious time into the music and recording (Not closing the door on doing some online performances, but it feels like many artists have that covered;) […] When you listen to the music that’s coming (…eventually…not soon…if you don’t have patience by now, you definitely aren’t reading this), you will know what we were working on under quarantine.”

Watch Arcade Fire perform “Generation A” on Colbert above.