Here Is The Arctic Monkeys’ ‘The Car Tour’ Setlist

Arctic Monkeys are continuing their tour in North America, as the leg kicked off last week and will run through October. The band is playing in support of their recent album, 2022’s The Car, so fans can expect to hear selections from that.

However, as seen at shows like their recent one in Chicago, they are also incorporating fan favorites from across all of their albums — whether it’s their well-known singles from the AM era or older hidden gems.

Some changes between their stops so far have included “Potion Approaching” getting swapped for “Pretty Visitors,” “One Point Perspective” for “Knee Socks, and “I Wanna Be Yours” for “Star Treatment,” according to the setlist from their Minneapolis show on setlist.fm.

Continue scrolling for Arctic Monkeys’ most recent setlist for an idea of what to expect at future shows.

1. “Sculptures Of Anything Goes”

2. “Brianstorm”

3. “Snap Out Of It”

4. “Teddy Picker”

5. “Crying Lightning”

6. “Fireside”

7. “Cornerstone”

8. “Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?”

9. “Arabella”

10. “The View From The Afternoon”

11. “Four Out Of Five”

12. “Potion Approaching”

13. “Fluorescent Adolescent”

14. “One Point Perspective”

15. “Do I Wanna Know?”

16. “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”

17. “505”

18. “Body Paint” (extended outro)

19. “I Wanna Be Yours”

20. “I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor”

21. “R U Mine?”