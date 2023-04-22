Pretty much anyone who is anyone in music joined the Gorillaz last night (April 21) during their electrifying Coachella set.
While they may still be hot off the release of their eighth studio album, Cracker Island, the band went through several of their hits during their set.
Early in the set, Beck popped out for a performance of “The Valley Of The Pagans” from Gorillaz’s 2020 album, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez.
Immediately after, Thundercat arrived to the stage to perform the Cracker Island title track.
About midway through the set, Bad Bunny joined Gorillaz for a performance of “Tormenta,” a fan-favorite from Cracker Island.
Artists and frequent Gorillaz collaborators Yasiin Bey, Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, and Bootie Brown joined Gorillaz for a few of their other songs.
Toward the end, Gorillaz performed their breakthrough hits. For the penultimate song, they delivered a special rendition of “Feel Good Inc.” with hip-hop group, De La Soul.
Del The Funk Homosapien joined Gorillaz to close their set with their 2001 single, “Clint Eastwood.”
Per Consequence, Gorillaz lead vocalist Damon Albarn closed the set saying, “I’m sorry, but weekend two is better than weekend one.”
You can see clips of the performance above.
