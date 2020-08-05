Though Beabadoobee just has two EPs in her catalog, the 20-year-old singer has toured with Clairo, graced the cover of magazines, and shares a label with big-name musicians like Rina Sawayama and The 1975. Following last year’s seven-track effort Loveworm, Beabadoobee shared the single “Care” and now returns with a new song and the announcement of her debut album.

Beabadoobee’s apologetic track “Sorry” officially signals her debut album, Fake It Flowers, is on its way. Starting softly with just her guitar, “Sorry” erupts into a cascade of revved-up alt-rock chords and thundering drums. About the song, Bea explains she wrote the track as her way of “confessing my mistakes in a friendship and watching someone who I love break down and fade away as a person. It’s the idea of dismissing something because it felt too close to home and a personal reminder to never take for granted what that person could have had.”

Watch Beabadoobee’s “Sorry” above and find her Fake It Flowers cover art and tracklist below.

1. Care”

2. “Worth It”

3. “Dye It Red”

4. “Back To Mars”

5. “Charlie Brown”

6. “Emo Song”

7. “Sorry”

8. “Further Away”

9. “Horen Sarrison”

10. “How Was Your Day?”

11. “Together”‘

12. “Yoshimi, Forest, Magdalene”

Fake It Flowers is out 10/16 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.