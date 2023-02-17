Nearly a year after releasing their eighth studio album, Once Twice Melody, Beach House has announced that they have new music on the way.

Beach House’s upcoming EP, Become, will arrive in April as a Record Store Day exclusive.

“The Become EP is a collection of five songs from the Once Twice Melody sessions,” said Beach House members Alex Scally and Victoria Legrand in a statement. “We didn’t think they fit in the world of OTM, but later realized they all fit in a little world of their own. To us, they are all kind of scuzzy and spacious, and live in the spirit realm. It’s not really where we are currently going, but it’s definitely somewhere we have been. We hope you enjoy these tunes.”

The EP, which was mastered by Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone at Sterling Sound, will appear on a crystal-clear vinyl disc and will be available for purchase at participating Record Store Day locations. You can see these locations here.

You can see the artwork and tracklist for Become below.

1. “American Daughter”

2. “Devil’s Pool”

3. “Holiday House”

4. “Black Magic”

5. “Become”

Become is out 4/23 via Sub Pop. The EP will only be available for purchase at select record stores.