Beach House‘s performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was one that may have been difficult to see, but impossible not to feel. The indie duo stopped by the popular show on Thursday (May 19) to deliver an ambient performance of “Superstar” off of its latest release Once Twice Melody. Vocalists Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally appeared as silhouettes, coloring the smoky atmosphere with their lucid singing. Sonically and visually, the performance feels like it took place underwater. During the set’s climax, a luminary backdrop pops up adding a bit more light to the immersive experience.

Once Twice Melody, released back in February, marks the Baltimore duo’s eighth studio album, coming just a little over four years after their aptly-named 2018 release 7. Beach House has kept busy since the release of Once Twice Melody, as it was announced back in March that they would be responsible for scoring Sofia Alvarez’s upcoming Netflix film Along For The Ride. The duo has also previously scored the short film Marin’s Dreams and three trailers that ran at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Check out their performance of “Superstar” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert above and listen to Once Twice Melody here.

Beach House is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.