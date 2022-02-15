Benee’s New Video For ‘Beach Boy’ Is A Vampire Love Story

At the beginning of the month, New Zealand-based indie-pop star Benee announced a new EP Lychee and released the irresistibly catchy lead single “Beach Boy,” the video for which has just been unveiled. It starts off with a montage of youthful ennui that’s quickly solved by the blossoming of a funny, charming vampire love story. The goth visual aesthetic shows a stark contrast against the upbeat, chill nature of the track, but it makes for an interesting experience and it captures Benee’s versatility.

“I’d just shot a dreamy beachy vid for ‘Doesn’t Matter‘ so I wanted a complete juxtaposition,” Benee said. “Rory directed my ‘Supalonely’ video and I was super keen to work with him again … albeit remotely (we shot in New Zealand, he directed from Australia). I’m really happy with how it turned out. Hope you luv.”

This forthcoming EP will follow her idiosyncratic but successful debut album Hey U X, which allowed her to transcend TikTok fame and take things to the next level, such as performing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in late 2020. Lychee will surely only push her further to the top.

Watch the video for “Beach Boy” above.

Lychee is out 3/4 via Republic Records. Pre-order it here.