All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Yeah Yeah Yeahs — Cool It Down Yeah Yeah Yeahs returned from a nine-year hiatus to deliver their much anticipated comeback album Cool It Down. But if you’re expecting the vigor and sprite of previous albums like It’s Blitz!, you won’t find it here. Instead, Cool It Down is lush and unhurried, and songs like “Lovebomb” and “Blacktop” are languid, synth-led ballads. But there are still plenty of upbeat moments, like the vibrant “Wolf” and “Different Today,” which feature some more hard-hitting moments that sound like Yeah Yeah Yeahs at their peak. Björk — Fossora Groundbreaking avant-pop singer Björk hasn’t lost her innovative streak even with ten studio albums to her name. Fossora is the Icelandic singer’s latest LP since 2017’s Utopia, and it has pretty much everything you’d expect in a Björk album; ethereal soundscapes, unusual time signatures, and lot of flutes. While some songs on Utopia were inspired by bird calls, this time around Björk found her muse in fungi. Several songs reference mushrooms and she even called the LP her “mushroom album.”

Mamalarky — Pocket Fantasy We once said Atlanta-based art-rock group Mamalarky exude cool factor, and that statement rings true now more than ever on their dreamy and brawny sophomore LP Pocket Fantasy. Throughout the 12-track album, angular guitars juxtapose vocalist Livvy Bennett’s fluttering vocals to create an entrancing mix of sonic textures that can lean a bit into math rock territory. Each song on Pocket Fantasy stands out on its own, but together completes a really strong and cohesive effort from the band. 2nd Grade — Easy Listening Philly-based band 2nd Grade released their breezy sophomore album Easy Listening. The project makes good on the title’s promise with 16 tracks of innocuous power pop brimming with catchy riffs and comforting, autumnal tones fit to soundtrack the cool-weather season. Though the album captures a relaxed mood, the songs are a little bit disheveled, giving the album an authentic edge.

Paramore — “This Is Why” After five long years, Paramore is returning in a big way. The band released their much-anticipated new single “This Is Why.” The song is more groovy and bass-forward than we’ve heard from Paramore in the past, igniting a new era that’s slated to be a breath of fresh air. “[‘This Is Why’] summarizes the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last 3 or 4 years,” band leader Hayley Williams says about the single. “You’d think after a global pandemic of f*cking biblical proportions and the impending doom of a dying planet, that humans would have found it deep within themselves to be kinder or more empathetic or something.” Arctic Monkeys — “Body Paint” Arctic Monkeys are steadily rolling out their album The Car that drops later this month. So far, the UK band released the lulling track “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” but they’ve now shared another look at what’s shaping up to be an all-around dreamy effort. The new track “Body Paint” follows the doleful style of their lead single, contrasting the more straightforward rock heard on their popular AM album. Alex Turner tries out a higher vocal range than what’s typical for him, which plays well with the cascading piano melodies. And since it’s an Arctic Monkeys song, it features a cinematic bridge that gives Turner a chance to rock out on guitar.

Samia — “Kill Her Freak Out” After bursting onto the indie scene with her 2020 debut The Baby, Samia is prepping her sophomore album Honey, which she’s previewed with solemn track “Kill Her Freak Out.” The song is subdued when it comes to instrumentals, mostly leaning on a leisurely organ to set the pace. But Samia’s all-encompassing vocals take center stage on the song as she sings about some insecurities plaguing her thoughts. “I wrote ‘Kill Her Freak Out’ at my loneliest and most delusional,” she said in a statement. “I’d been quieting my true feelings for fear that someone would leave. The chorus is a reaction to constantly downplaying the emotions that felt wrong.” Frankie Cosmos — “F.O.O.F” Frankie Cosmos has been a staple in the indie scene since they made their 2014 debut album Zentropy. A lot of time (and a lot of music) has passed since then, but Frankie Cosmos are proving their staying power with the upcoming effort Inner World Peace. So far, the singles have shown off the band’s refined songwriting, including the latest track “F.O.O.F,” which is a sweet melody about setting boundaries and even references last album in the lyrics. “For me, ‘F.O.O.F’ is about creating random boundaries and schedules for yourself in an attempt to feel in control,” vocalist Greta Kline says about the track.