As Sorry inch closer to the release of their brand new album Anywhere But Here this Friday (October 7), the North London indie rockers shared a new single, “Closer.” The diaristic song’s arrival is accompanied by an equally introspective visual, directed by Asha Lorenz, Sorry’s lead vocalist, and Flo Webb (FLASHA).

“The lyrics in ‘Closer’ came quickly in one gulp,” Sorry said in a statement about the track. “It felt as if I was talking through quite a few people that had hurt me and me hurting people too. It’s about the person that we are made into sometimes by experiences or desire, and the shame that comes with that. It also is about addiction and the circular spiral of its pattern, rotating and returning. We wanted it to sound like a song from an NYC band in the noughties and the sound developed from there.”

In the music video, images are projected onto the walls of a small room that coincide with the lyrics. “Closer to the clock striking 12 again / Closer to my mother, closer to my friends / Closer to getting closer to getting further back again,” Lorenz sings with tints of lo-fi and grunge.

“Closer” follows Anywhere But Here singles “Let The Lights On” and “Key To The City.” The project is Sorry’s first since their 2020 debut 925, and they will celebrate by embarking on their first-ever headlining North American tour.

Anywhere But Here is out 10/7 via Domino. Pre-save it here.