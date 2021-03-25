Following the release of his 2020 album No Dream, Jeff Rosenstock reunited with ska musician/activist Mike Park to reignite their side project, Bruce Lee Band. Sharing the quick-tempoed track “Division In The Heartland,” Bruce Lee Band have officially announced their next batch of songs.

It’s on rare occasion that Bruce Lee Band puts out a project. They’ve only released three so far, the latest being the 2019 EP Rental!! Eviction!!, but their self-titled debut dropped all the way back in 1996. Now, “Division In The Heartland” heralds an eponymous benefit EP with proceeds going to the charity Stop Asian American Pacific Islander Hate. Alongside the single’s release Park opened up about the ‘anxiety, anger, stress, sadness, [and] hopelessness’ he felt following the murder of several Asian Americans in Atlanta last week:

“When writing the songs for the new BRUCE LEE BAND album I was dealing with anxiety, anger, stress, sadness, hopelessness(still am). And now after being in the fetal position of sadness this past week I again turn to music to bring me out of this rut. These songs were like therapy for me. A chance to yell and play music with friends during a pandemic was more healing than one could ever imagine. I’m not sorry for being political. But I want healing and unity. Will that ever happen in my lifetime? With all my heart, I hope so.”

THE BRUCE LEE BAND "division in the heartland" https://t.co/MXLeh3Ju4C pic.twitter.com/KrzuuqEJOi — Mike Park (@mikeparkmusic) March 25, 2021

Listen to “Division In The Heartland” below..

Division In The Heartland is out 5/28 via Asian Man Records. Pre-order it here.