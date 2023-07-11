All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it. Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the best new indie music from the past seven days. This week we got new music from Metric, PJ Harvey, Local Natives, Petey, and more. While we’re at it, sign up for our newsletter to get the best new indie music delivered directly to your inbox, every Monday. The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com

Liza Anne — “Rainbow Sweater” Much of Liza Anne’s charm is her ability to tackle heavy topics with lightheartedness and humor. Her jubilant new song “Rainbow Sweater” exemplifies that with its joyous sound and playful lyrics: “Cure my depression with a rainbow sweater / Maybe I’m crying but I never looked better,” she sings, and it actually seems like a sufficient solution. Metric — “Just The Once” Idiosyncratic indie rock is what Metric is for, and that’s what they’re giving us. “Just The Once” explodes with skittish, infectious rhythms with a disco slant. The vocals are breezy, and it’s easy to sing along and get into the groove of it: “Said it would be just the once / Said it would be just the once / Said it would be just for fun / Said it would be just for fun.”

Liz Phair — “Free Ride” (Nick Drake Cover) Liz Phair fans were recently celebrating several anniversaries — 20 years of her polarizing self-titled record and 30 years of her smashing debut Exile In Guyville. Now, the star is back with a stunning cover of Nick Drake’s “Free Ride.” Her candid way of singing fits the tone of the intimate song; she does it justice. Teenage Fanclub — “Tired Of Being Alone” Kicking it since 1989, Teenage Fanclub are revered indie rock veterans, most known for their power-pop classic, 1991’s Bandwagonesque. Their new song “Tired Of Being Alone” captures a more downtrodden, low-key side of them, buoyed by soft guitars and resigned vocals. It’s a beautiful ballad.

Bush Tetras — “Bird On A Wire” In case you haven’t heard, post-punk legends Bush Tetras, most known for their 1980 feminist hit “Too Many Creeps,” are back. Their new track “Bird On A Wire” shows strong Sonic Youth influence, lingering in a brooding atmosphere with scrappy guitars and seething vocals, made better by a playful bassline. Local Natives — Time Will Wait For No One Time Will Wait For No One by Local Natives is an artful experience. The songs are gentle and thoughtful, moving at an unhurried pace. “Paper Lanterns” showcases their mellow appeal; “Ava” displays their knack for emotional ballads: “What if I lose you / What if you disappear?”

Say Sue Me — “Mind Is Light” Upbeat and poignant, “Mind Is Light” by Say Sue Me is one of their best songs yet. Tinged with shoegaze, the vocals are drowned out by sweeping guitars but Sumi Choi’s words encapsulate the singular feeling of the music: “I’ve got a lot on my mind / But I know I’ll be fine / I’m trying to have a good time / Now my body and mind are light.” Petey — “I’ll Wait” Petey doesn’t hold back on his new song “I’ll Wait,” which immediately dives into intensity and gloom: “I’ll wait, I’ll wait / For the moment to pass / It doesn’t really matter how I feel / Between now and then / It always ends,” he sings, though this doesn’t come off as a totally bad thing. The track persists, fast and unstoppable.