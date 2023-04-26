After six years, a new album from PJ Harvey is on the way. Today (April 26), Harvey has announced her 10th studio album, I Inside The Old Year Dying.

The genesis of I Inside The Old Year Dying goes back to 2017, when Harvey had began to feel a disconnect from her music after constant album and touring cycles.

Harvey tapped into a lot of memories when writing music for the album, including meeting filmmaker Steve McQueen, who told her to home in on “what she loves about words, images and music and to put away the concept of writing ‘an album’ to focus on and play with these three passions,” according to a statement. She also found joy in simply sitting down and playing music, and writing while playing her guitar or sitting at her piano.

According to Harvey, the album came together over the course of three weeks. Ahead, she has released a new song called “A Child’s Question, August,” on which, she offers a message of healing to her younger self.

“I think the album is about searching, looking – the intensity of first love, and seeking meaning,” said Harvey. “Not that there has to be a message, but the feeling I get from the record is one of love – it’s tinged with sadness and loss, but it’s loving. I think that’s what makes it feel so welcoming: so open.”

You can check out “A Child’s Question, August,” and see the I Inside The Old Year Dying cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Prayer At The Gate”

2. “Autumn Term”

3. “Lwonesome Tonight”

4. “Seem An I”

5. “The Nether-edge”

6. “I Inside The Old Year Dying”

7. “All Souls”

8. “A Child’s Question, August”

9. “I Inside the Old I Dying”

10. “August”

11. “A Child’s Question, July”

12. “A Noiseless Noise”

I Inside the Old Year Dying is out 7/7 via Partisan Records. Find more information here.