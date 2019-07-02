All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty/Uproxx

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw The Black Keys release their first new album in five years, Thom Yorke return to his solo project with a new album and short film, and Brittany Howard break away from the Alabama Shakes.

The Black Keys — Let’s Rock

Thom Yorke — Anima

Five years after the moody curveball of Turn Blue after the mega success of Brothers and El Camino, The Black Keys have returned with their “back-to-basics” album that sees them doing what they do best: ripping blues guitars and bombastic percussion. But the “back to basics” principle is, as Steven Hyden writes for Uproxx , “a kind of coded apology. What it says to an audience is, ‘Look, we acknowledge that you didn’t like our last record, so now we’re going to make something we think you’ll like, because we know you definitely liked this sort of thing before.'” Let’s Rock finds a band trying to return to their roots, with fuzzy guitar solos in tow.

Right when we had just done tearing through the OK Computer outtakes that constitute nearly a full 24 hours of content, Thom Yorke unleashed his best solo record in years, paired with a visually stunning short film from Paul Thomas Anderson. As with much of Yorke’s work in recent years, Anima feels like entering a dream, in the best way. Red pill, blue pill, you know how it goes; all you have to do is allow it to envelop you.