Thom Yorke has done a lot of solo touring behind his 2014 album Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, and during that time, he debuted some new songs live. Now some of those will be featured on Yorke’s next solo album: Anima is set for release on June 27 via XL Recordings, with a physical release following on July 19. The album was written by Yorke and produced by Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich.

The album will also be accompanied by a “one-reeler” short film from Paul Thomas Anderson, which will feature three tracks from the album. The film will premiere on Netflix on June 27, and the description for the trailer reads, “In a short musical film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, Thom Yorke of Radiohead scores and stars in a mind-bending visual piece. Best played loud.”

Watch the one-reeler trailer above, and below, find the Anima album art, tracklist, and Yorke’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Traffic”

2. “Last I Heard (…He Was Circling The Drain)”

3. “Twist”

4. “Dawn Chorus”

5. “I Am A Very Rude Person”

6. “Not The News”

7. “The Axe”

8. “Impossible Knots”

9. “Runwayaway”

10. “(Ladies & Gentlemen, Thank You for Coming)” (vinyl bonus track)