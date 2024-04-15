Every week, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated April 20, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. Noah Kahan — “Stick Season” Kahan’s hit just had one of its best weeks, returning to the top 10 and matching its previous peak at No. 10. 9. Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, and Playboi Carti — “Type Sh*t” Future and Metro have been dominating the music landscape lately, and their Travis and Carti collab is one of their two top-10 songs this week.

8. Ariana Grande — “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” Grande’s former No. 1 single still has some life left, jumping up a spot to No. 8 on the latest chart. 7. Jack Harlow — “Lovin On Me” Speaking of former No. 1 hits, “Lovin On Me” has been in the top 10 for seemingly forever and it doesn’t appear to be in danger of departing the region any time soon.

6. J. Cole — “7 Minute Drill” J. Cole actually regrets this song, so much so that he took it off of streaming services, but it did well enough to debut at No. 6 on the new Hot 100. As Billboard notes, the song was removed from streaming on April 12, a day after the end of the new chart’s tracking week. So, the song’s removal didn’t have any impact on the its commercial activity during its debut week. 5. Beyoncé — “Texas Hold ‘Em” Beyoncé’s country favorite had a noteworthy slide this week, falling from No. 2 to No. 5.

4. Teddy Swims — “Lose Control” “Lose Control” became Swims’ first chart-topper a few weeks ago and it’s still doing well now, hanging onto a top-5 spot at No. 4. 3. Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things” For the third consecutive week, Boone’s breakout hit has earned the chart’s top Airplay Gainer award, thanks to 57.4 million plays, an increase 14 percent.