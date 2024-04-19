Today (April 19) is of course all about Taylor Swift, as the music landscape has focused pretty much exclusively on her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Today has actually been pretty good for hip-hop, too, though: Drake officially released his Kendrick Lamar diss track, and Nas has a lot going on.

April 19 marks the 30th anniversary of Nas’ iconic Illmatic album, and Nas is celebrating in a few different ways. First, he and DJ Premiere — who produced “NY State Of Mind,” “Represent,” and “Memory Lane (Sittin’ In Da Park)” from Illmatic shared a new song, “Define My Name.” The song, it turns out, is a preview of a collaborative album the pair is planning to release later this year.

Beyond that, Nas also announced the Illmatic 30 Year Anniversary Tour, which is set to hit Europe and the UK in October and November.

Listen to “Define My Name” above and find Nas’ upcoming tour dates below.