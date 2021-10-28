The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2021

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of October below.

Mouse Rat — The Awesome Album Mouse Rat is one of the most beloved bands to ever come out of Pawnee, Indiana, and now the Parks And Recreation group has an actual album out. Furthermore, it’s available on vinyl and features hits like “5,000 Candles In The Wind (Bye, Bye Li’l Sebastian)” and “The Pit.” Even if Chris Pratt isn’t super on board with the project, this is an essential release for all vinyl-collecting Parks And Rec stans. Get it here. Superchunk — Here’s To Shutting Up (20th Anniversary Reissue) Superchunk had an extremely prolific stretch in the ’90s and early ’00s, and during the latter half of that window came 2001’s Here’s To Shutting Up, which turns 20 years old this year. So, to commemorate the anniversary, the band gave it a spiffy new reissue. Included in all editions (CD, vinyl, and limited edition orange swirl vinyl) come with Bestial Warning, a bonus CD that features 13 previously unreleased demos. Get it here.

Ernie K-Doe — Ernie K-Doe (Reissue) Tipitina’s Record Club has a fascinating proposition for all lovers of New Orleans music: Join the club and every two months, you’ll get an exclusive release, whether it’s something fresh or a rarity that’s been out of print for decades. The current release is the self-titled album from New Orleans R&B icon Ernie K-Doe, with this edition representing the album’s first reissue since 1972. Get it here. R.E.M. — New Adventures In Hi-Fi (25th Anniversary Reissue) 25 years ago, R.E.M. released New Adventures In Hi-Fi, the band’s most recently released Platinum-certified album and, for many, an underrated classic So, Michael Stipe and company have opted to reissue the project, and there’s a lot here to sink your teeth into. The 2-LP vinyl edition is pressed on 180-gram vinyl replicates the original gatefold packaging, making this release about as close to the original as you can get today. Get it here.

The Beatles — Let It Be (Special Edition) The Beatles don’t really need much introducing and neither does Let It Be, one of the group’s most iconic albums. Now it has gotten a massive reissue in a number of different editions, and within those are goodies like the newly remastered album, a 105-page hardcover book (with a foreword from Paul McCartney), and more that make this perhaps the most comprehensive edition of Let It Be, all offered in beautiful packaging. Get it here. Wye Oak — Civilian + Cut All The Wires: 2009–2011 It was a big month for vinyl reissues, and that’s true for Wye Oak, too, as their album Civilian turns ten years old this year. They’re marking the occasion with Civilian + Cut All The Wires: 2009–2011, which, as the title suggests, encapsulates more than just the album. Most excitingly, there’s also an entire lost album of unreleased tracks and demos from the era. Get it here.

Mac Miller — Faces Mac Miller’s albums don’t tell the full story of his career, as he released a bunch of mixtapes, too. A lot of those aren’t easily available due to the challenges of bringing mixtapes to a state of commercial viability, but one of his classic releases, Faces, is now available. While there are some changes from the original online release, the 3-LP vinyl edition is nothing to scoff at. Get it here. Drive (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) People love the movie Drive for a variety of reasons, and one of those is the soundtrack, which is anchored by Cliff Martinez’s score but also features music from Chromatics and other artists. Now it has a tenth-anniversary vinyl edition, which is pressed on stunning “neon noir splatter” vinyl, making this Drive OST a conversation-starter fit for any vinyl library. Get it here.