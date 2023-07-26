It didn’t take long after releasing their debut album for Best Coast to become an indie music staple in the 2010s. Crunchy guitars and dreamy chords that floated over lyrics about love and lazing in the sun underscored everything from PBR-filled house parties to long walks accompanied by an iPod shuffle. As a band, Best Coast achieved some pretty incredible feats, including sets at top festivals, an appearance on the The Daily Show, and even smoking weed with Wiz Khalifa. But in the years since their 2010 debut album, a lot has changed in the indie world. And so has vocalist Bethany Cosentino.

The Best Coast bandleader recently announced her decision to release music as a solo artist, putting her beloved project with friend and collaborator Bobb Bruno indefinitely on ice. “My identity as a human being, and as an artist, has been so wrapped up in Best Coast for over a decade,” she said in a statement about her decision to pivot to solo music. “I am excited about being just Bethany Cosentino for a while and figuring out who I am outside of the ‘Bethany from Best Coast’ box I’ve lived in for such a long time,” she added.

Now, Cosentino is stepping out of that box and onto center stage with her solo debut Natural Disaster, which drops Friday. The 12-track project moves away from sun-kissed surf rock to a more folsky, Americana-inspired sound that fits in seamlessly with Cosentino’s textured vocals. The album shows off her mature and confident side while managing to keep the glistening, power-pop edge that made so many fall in love with Best Coast. Overall, Natural Disaster is a catchy and confident adventure into Cosentino’s solo career

Ahead of the release of Natural Disaster, Cosentino sits down with Uproxx to talk Rilo Kiley, thoughtful gestures, and scatting in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Honest. Intentional. Reflective. And my personal fav — LilithCore.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Assuming the year 2050 is a dystopian nightmare of some sort — I would hope people could find joy in my music. Nostalgia for a simpler time in the world. Reminders that love and magic are everywhere if you are paying attention.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Chicago or LA are my favorite places to play in the states. Tokyo is my favorite place outside of the US.

Who is the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I don’t think it’s possible to narrow it down to just one person honestly. I have been inspired by so many different people throughout my life and career. Each chapter is inspired by something new too — I sort of gravitate toward whatever the thing is that is meant to inspire me in that moment. I will start obsessively listening to an artist or band, or reading works by a certain writer and before I know it, I’m creating a thing influenced by them. It’s synchronistic for sure. My favorite voice in all of the world though is by far Linda Ronstadt.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Rome. Best Coast played there back in 2011 and the promoter of our show’s family owned a restaurant in town. They closed it down and had a private dinner for us and basically brought one of everything on the menu to our table. There was so much incredible fresh fish, pasta, vegetables, wine — it was incredible.

What album do you know every word to?

Not to brag but … many. I study lyrics and melody as if I’m studying for the SATs haha. The albums from my formative years stuck with me most though — Tragic Kingdom by No Doubt. Dude Ranch by Blink-182. The Execution Of All Things by Rilo Kiley.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Fleetwood Mac at The Forum in LA in 2014. First tour with Christine McVie + the full band in many years. I sobbed the entire time.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Something comfortable that you can move around in and something that you’re not going to feel insecure wearing in front of a bunch of people. There is nothing worse than being on stage and obsessing over whether or not your top is gonna fall off!

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Twitter is this meme account about my favorite mall in Glendale called @americanamemes. They only follow 7 accounts which are all related to the city of Glendale – and I am one of them – so it is truly an honor. Instagram is @Michaelstipe. His account is truly iconic. He posts the most random things and every single post brings me joy. I love him.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

Best Coast was always obsessed with playing Metallica.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“TikTok watermark remover” — I am a working girl, babe.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Depends who it’s for. I love gift giving and like to curate gifts for people based on their specific taste and interests – so I would try and find the perfect album for whoever it was for.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

I’ve slept on plenty of floors, but I’ve been lucky enough to not really have any horror stories of tour in this way.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

My first tattoo is on my wrist — it says “all you need is love” with a little heart (lol) but the tattoo artist didn’t do a very good job and the ink fell out almost immediately, so now it’s just a weird blur on my wrist. I was 16 when I got it, so I just found the first person who would tattoo me underage and, yeah, it didn’t work out so well haha.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

I really only listen to a station on Sirius radio called The Bridge — it’s all smooth classic rock from the 60s and 70s. Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne, Joni Mitchell — all my favorites.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

For me it’s just simple things like someone remembering that I said I wanted some really specific gift and they go out of their way to get it for me. I love when people pay attention and remember things. Or just like, when my partner does things around the house or loads stuff into my car without me even asking him to. I’m a simple girl!! Small, thoughtful gestures mean a lot to me.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Don’t worry so much about what other people think about you, and no, you will never be able to “fix him.”

What’s the last show you went to?

Jason Isbell at The Greek Theatre in LA.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

You’ve Got Mail.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

I can sing the scatting breakdown part in “Freak On A Leash” by KoRn 100 perfect perfectly. There’s even a TikTok of me doing it if you need proof.

Natural Disaster is out 7/28 via Concord Records. Find more information here.