Bethany Cosentino, one half of the rock duo Best Coast, arrived with saddening news on Wednesday. In posts to both her Twitter and Instagram accounts, she revealed that her beloved orange Maine Coon cat Snacks has died. “My true love,” she wrote on Twitter. “My guardian angel. There will never be another one like him.” Cosentino adopted Snacks around the release of Best Coast’s 2010 debut album, Crazy For You. In fact, Snacks can be seen on the cover art. This was the first of many instances that Snacks was incorporated into the duo’s music, with other examples being their songs “Goodbye” and “Leading.”

said goodbye to my best friend in the entire world today. my true love. my guardian angel. there will never be another one like him. he forever changed me.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Cosentino shared multiple photos and videos alongside a tribute to Snacks. “I always knew this day would come, but I hoped it never would,” Cosentino wrote. “He was not just my cat. He belonged to all of you. He was the third member of this band. Our mascot. Our cover star. Our merch king. He meant everything to me and I’m going to miss him so much, but I know he will live on forever by way of the legacy he created simply by being himself.” She added, “He loved you all so much and he knew you loved him. 14 wonderful years. I’m so honored that I got to be his mom. I love you forever Snacks. Long live the king.”