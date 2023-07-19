Big Thief is back with their new single, “Vampire Empire,” from the group’s forthcoming 7-inch arriving this fall. (The other track on it is “Born For Loving You.”)

A few months ago, after already playing it at live shows, the band officially debuted it during their performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and it’s gained traction since as fans waited to see an official release.

Lyrically, it explores trying to get out of a bad cycle in a relationship.

“For me, it’s about getting out of toxic internal patterns – leaving the empire of energy drains that obscure pure essence, learning about what healthy boundaries are, and finding the power to implement them for the possibility of giving and receiving (both inwardly and outwardly) unbroken and infinite Love,” vocalist Adrianne Lenker shared about the meaning behind the special song in a statement.

Check out Big Thief’s new track “Vampire Empire” above. Continue scrolling for a complete list of their upcoming tour dates, with more information available here.

07/19 — Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

07/22 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/23 — Nelsonville, OH – Nelsonville Music Festival

07/26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

07/27 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

07/29 — Omaha, NE @ Maha Music Festival

07/31 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

08/03 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

08/04 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

08/05 — Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater

08/08 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre Berkeley

08/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery