If you are a Bob Dylan fan in Europe, you just might need to go on a scavenger hunt now. Some internet users have discovered that Dylan secretly released a 50th Anniversary Collection 1973 CD in record stores all over the continent, without any promotion. According to NME, the CD spans 28 tracks that are outtakes from 1973’s Pat Garrett and Billy The Kid soundtrack sessions.

For those who aren’t in Europe and can find a copy, some are reportedly popping up on eBay but will cost at least a few hundred dollars. Some fans have sparked bids on one to $500, as it does feel like a pretty exclusive find.

One UK record store, Badlands, listed it on their website, but it has since sold out. However, they did post photos of the front and back cover, and other spots could follow suit by making it available for online purchase.

As for why Dylan released the CD, NME notes, “The release of the CD was due to a stipulation within European copyrights which states that all sound recordings will be sent into the public domain if they aren’t released 50 years after their creation. This stipulation has led to the tradition for artists to share studio rarities to avoid having them enter the public domain.”

See Dylan‘s 50th Anniversary Collection 1973 CD tracklist below.

1. “Billy (Rehearsal 1)”

2. “Billy (Rehearsal 2)”

3. “Billy (Rehearsal 3)”

4. “Billy (Alternate 1)”

5. “Turkey (Rehearsal 1)”

6. “Turkey (Rehearsal 2)”

7. “Turkey (Instrumental)”

8. “Billy Surrenders (Rehearsal 1)”

9. “Billy Surrenders (Rehearsal 2)”

10. “And He Killed Me Too”

11. “And He Killed Me Too (Rehearsal)”

12. “Billy (Alternate 2)”

13. “Pecos Blues (Rehearsal)”

14. “Pecos Blues”

15. “Goodbye Holly”

16. “Turkey II (Tom Turkey)”

17. “Knockin On Heaven’s Door”

18. “Sweet Amarillo (Rehearsal)”

19. “Billy (April Rehearsal 1)”

20. “Billy (April Rehearsal 2)”

21. “Untitled 1973 Instrumental No. 1”

22. “Untitled 1973 Instrumental No. 2”

23. “Final Theme (Rehearsal)”

24. “Final Theme (Ride Billy Ride)”

25. “Final Theme (Alternate)”

26. “Knockin On Heaven’s Door (Instrumental)”

27. “Rock Me Mama”

28. “Billy (Fragment)”