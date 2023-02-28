Bon Iver announced a new 2023 summer tour with a handful of shows across the US. The performances will kick off on August 2 in Duluth, Minnesota, on the heels of an Australian and European tour.
While the band’s last album was back in 2019 with i,i, lead singer Justin Vernon teamed up with The National’s Aaron Dessner for a 2021 record under their Big Red Machine project.
Tickets for the previously announced global dates, St. Charles’ Hinterland Music Festival, Seattle’s Day In Day Out, and Martha’s Vineyard’s Beach Road Weekend are all currently on sale now. The rest of the US dates open up on March 3. More information is available here.
Continue scrolling for Bon Iver’s complete list of upcoming tour dates.
03/02 — Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
03/04 — Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl
03/05 — Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl
03/10 — Adelaide, AU @ WOMADelaide
06/02 — Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds
06/04 — Paris, FR @ We Love Green
06/08 — Copenhagen, DK @ Syd for Solen
06/10 — Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla
06/14 — Vienna, AS @ Open Air Arena Wien
06/15 — Zürich, CH @ The Hall
06/17 — Lido di Camaiore, IT @ La Prima Estate Festival
06/19 — Bonn, DE @ Kunst!rasen
08/02 — Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Festival Park
08/04 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
08/05 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
08/08 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
08/09 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater
08/11 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanic Garden
08/12 — Seattle, WA @ Day in Day Out
08/12 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
08/13 — Seattle, WA @ Day in Day Out
08/25–27 — Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend