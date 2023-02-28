Bon Iver announced a new 2023 summer tour with a handful of shows across the US. The performances will kick off on August 2 in Duluth, Minnesota, on the heels of an Australian and European tour.

While the band’s last album was back in 2019 with i,i, lead singer Justin Vernon teamed up with The National’s Aaron Dessner for a 2021 record under their Big Red Machine project.

Tickets for the previously announced global dates, St. Charles’ Hinterland Music Festival, Seattle’s Day In Day Out, and Martha’s Vineyard’s Beach Road Weekend are all currently on sale now. The rest of the US dates open up on March 3. More information is available here.

Continue scrolling for Bon Iver’s complete list of upcoming tour dates.

03/02 — Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

03/04 — Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

03/05 — Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

03/10 — Adelaide, AU @ WOMADelaide

06/02 — Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds

06/04 — Paris, FR @ We Love Green

06/08 — Copenhagen, DK @ Syd for Solen

06/10 — Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla

06/14 — Vienna, AS @ Open Air Arena Wien

06/15 — Zürich, CH @ The Hall

06/17 — Lido di Camaiore, IT @ La Prima Estate Festival

06/19 — Bonn, DE @ Kunst!rasen

08/02 — Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Festival Park

08/04 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/05 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

08/08 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

08/09 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater

08/11 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanic Garden

08/12 — Seattle, WA @ Day in Day Out

08/12 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/13 — Seattle, WA @ Day in Day Out

08/25–27 — Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend