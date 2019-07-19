Bon Iver Announced A Series Of ‘i,i’ Listening Parties

Getty Image

Earlier this month, Justin Vernon announced a new Bon Iver album — i,i is officially out August 30 via Jagjaguwar. We’ve already heard four of the songs on the album, but it looks like fans in select cities have the opportunity to hear the full project a few weeks early.

Vernon has announced a series of i,i listening parties scheduled for August 7. You can RSVP for your city’s listening party in the corresponding event page on Bon Iver’s website. Each party has a different description of the event, but it sounds like most cities will be offering freebies, giveaways, and (of course) an early listen of the album. Check out the full list of cities and venues below.

Austin, TX @ End Of An Ear

Austin, TX @ Waterloo Records

Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records

Bloomington, IN @ Landlocked Music

Boston, MA @ Newbury Comics

Brighton, UK @ Resident

Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

Edinburgh, SC @ Assai Records Edinburgh

Indianapolis, IN @ LUNA music

Kansas City, MO @ Mills Record Company

Lawrence, KS @ Love Garden Sounds

London, UK @ Rough Trade East

London, UK @ Rough Trade West

Minneapolis, MN @ Electric Fetus

Nashville, TN @ Grimey’s

Orlando, FL @ Park Ave CDs

Paris, FR @ Balades Sonores

Totnes, UK @ Drift

i,i is out August 30 via Jagjaguwar. You can pre-order it here.