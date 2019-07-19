Bon Iver Announced A Series Of ‘i,i’ Listening Parties

Earlier this month, Justin Vernon announced a new Bon Iver album — i,i is officially out August 30 via Jagjaguwar. We’ve already heard four of the songs on the album, but it looks like fans in select cities have the opportunity to hear the full project a few weeks early.
Vernon has announced a series of i,i listening parties scheduled for August 7. You can RSVP for your city’s listening party in the corresponding event page on Bon Iver’s website. Each party has a different description of the event, but it sounds like most cities will be offering freebies, giveaways, and (of course) an early listen of the album. Check out the full list of cities and venues below.
Austin, TX @ End Of An Ear
Austin, TX @ Waterloo Records
Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records
Bloomington, IN @ Landlocked Music
Boston, MA @ Newbury Comics
Brighton, UK @ Resident
Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
Edinburgh, SC @ Assai Records Edinburgh
Indianapolis, IN @ LUNA music
Kansas City, MO @ Mills Record Company
Lawrence, KS @ Love Garden Sounds
London, UK @ Rough Trade East
London, UK @ Rough Trade West
Minneapolis, MN @ Electric Fetus
Nashville, TN @ Grimey’s
Orlando, FL @ Park Ave CDs
Paris, FR @ Balades Sonores
Totnes, UK @ Drift
i,i is out August 30 via Jagjaguwar. You can pre-order it here.