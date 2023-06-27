During Boygenius‘ recent show in Nashville, Tennessee, the band pushed back against the state’s anti-drag show bill by coming out on stage in full drag outfits. Phoebe Bridgers’ name was Queef Urban (poking fun at the country star accidentally leaking her kissing Bo Burnham), Lucy Dacus went as Lucille Balls, and Julien Baker took Shenida Turns.

It was also important to protest Governor Bill Lee’s proposed legislation from March for Baker especially as it is her home state.

“Today I’m so grateful for my life, not because I get to stand onstage with my best friends… but because I’m content with the person that I am,” Baker said. “I have a lot of anger for the people that have made me feel small, and feel erased. And I’ve found it’s a really powerful and humiliating tool to make those people f*ck off. I would like you to scream so loud that Governor Lee can hear you.”

After her speech, the trio guided the crowd in a “F*ck Bill Lee” chant. Fans on social media appreciated Boygenius using the stage for that — especially as early photos of the concert and the members’ drag outfits started making the rounds. Baker had seemingly modeled herself after Elvis, Dacus brought some fun shades, and Bridgers rocked a “b*tch” choker.

Continue scrolling for some fan reactions.

whoever did the boygenius members’ drag looks i hope your pillow is cold on both sides tonight you deserve it pic.twitter.com/kPvlV5tSBg — 🦷♡ (@idreamaboutit) June 26, 2023

boygenius in drag for their nashville show…they really are geniuses pic.twitter.com/izslLvoHHi — Katie Minard (@KatieMinard) June 26, 2023

boygenius dressed in drag in the state of tennessee we love to see it pic.twitter.com/jHAtLunKMY — hannah c 🍅 (@hannahcroteau) June 26, 2023