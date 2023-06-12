Last month, Keith Urban turned up at a Taylor Swift The Eras Tour concert in Philadelphia. Like thousands of other people there, the country icon got a video of himself, and wife Nicole Kidman, singing and dancing along to the show. Unlike other concertgoers, though, Urban inadvertently got a video of Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham seemingly making out that sent the internet into a frenzy. Now, he’s taken a minute to share his perspective on the situation.

When asked about the video by ET’s Rachel Smith at CMA Fest 2023 this weekend, Urban said, “Yeah, yeah. Oh I found out, don’t worry. Phoebe, I’m so sorry.” He then responded after being asked if Bridgers has reached out to him about the video, “Well, I guess in her own passive way, yeah.” Urban then joked, “Don’t be on camera, Phoebe. What were you thinking?”

He continued, “It felt very awkward. I felt bad. I… we were just digging on the concert, you never know what’s gonna happen.”

Elsewhere, Urban spoke about the “really, really good” show, saying of what stood out to him, “Just watching where she’s ascended to as a performer, songwriter. I mean, seriously: She’ll be among the greatest songwriters period, she really will be, when it’s all said and done, with any of them.”