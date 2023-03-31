Boygenius have dropped their new short movie in support of the band’s now-released album, The Record. Fittingly titled, the flick is similarly named under just The Film.

It is soundtracked by songs from the new album, including the early singles “Emily I’m Sorry” and “True Blue.” Julien Baker helps fix a car and runs around outdoors before other members Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers join her. There’s also a monster truck derby, some implied fire destruction, and other fun surprises. Each mini-segment is sandwiched with a vocal transition and tends to focus on a different member before they reunite at the end.

The Film closes on a sweet note after all the members paint a room blue together. They then share some iPhone-style shot footage of them laying together in bed — before flashing the Boygenius logo.

Directed by Kristen Stewart, The Film had its global premiere today (March 30) at a secret location and time in Los Angeles. Earlier this week, fans got a link to sign up for an invitation, with only just over a hundred spots available. The teaser poster also took on a spacey, horror feel.

Check out Boygenius’ The Film above.

The Record is out now via Interscope. Find more information here.