There are plenty of odd moments that have happened at recent musical festivals. An extreme example of this came Friday during Daytona Beach’s Rockville Festival. During Brass Against’s set, Lead vocalist Sophia Urista ended up urinating on a fan, leading to the band issuing an apology.

rockville is really crazy 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6ekkc0XahC — jayde 🅴 (@jaydetbh) November 12, 2021

We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona. — Brass Against (@BrassAgainst) November 13, 2021

Let’s take it from the top: According to Stereogum, Urista mentions several times during the performance that she had to use the bathroom. Apparently, she could no longer it hold it in. So she opted for an unconventional method to relieve herself. “Get my man with the can on his head ready, ’cause we’re going to bring him onstage and I’ma piss in this motherf*cker’s mouth,” she said while Brass Against covered Rage The Machine’s “Wake Up.” “I gotta pee,” she said. “And I can’t make it to the bathroom. So we might as well make a show out of it.”

A volunteer from the crowd made his way to the stage and laid down. Sticking to her word, Urista urinated on the man in front of everyone.

“We’re still processing… this was profoundly unexpected,” Brass Against tweeted after the show. “We had a great time last night at Welcome To Rockville. Sophia got carried away,” they added. “That’s not something the rest of us expected, and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona.”

