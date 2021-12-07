Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes Add 2022 Dates To Their ‘Down In The Weeds’ Tour

Last August, Bright Eyes, who dominated indie music in the early aughts, returned after a nine-year hiatus to drop their new album Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was. Their run of shows this past summer was a reunion tour of sorts and they’ve now added several more dates, this time in 2022.

Bright Eyes tour kicks off in St. Paul, Minnesota in late March and comes to a close a month later in Norfolk, Virginia. Not only are they sharing their music with their fans on the road, but they’re also supporting a great cause with their tour. Members of Bright Eyes are partnering with Plus1 to ensure that $1 from every ticket sold will benefit the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles.

See Bright Eyes’ 2022 tour dates below.

03/23/2022 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
03/24/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
03/25/2022 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/26/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
03/30/2022 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
03/31/2022 — Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall
04/01/2022 — Nashville, TN @Ryman Auditorium
04/03/2022 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
04/05/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
04/07/2022 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
04/08/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
04/09/2022 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/10/2022 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

Tickets for Bright Eyes’ 2022 tour go on sale 12/10 at 10 am local time. Get them here.

Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was is out now via Dead Oceans. Get it here.

