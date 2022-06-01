In detailing the music he makes as the leader of Bruce Lee Band, Mike Park uses the descriptor “anti-facist.” To Park, the term isn’t just a leftist buzzword — it’s a core part of his identity as a musician. Since their inception in the mid ’90s, politics have always been at the heart of Bruce Lee Band, which is comprised of Park along with fellow musicians Jeff Rosenstock, Dan Potthast, and Kevin Higuchi. Take their two previous releases for example, last year’s Division In The Heartland and 2019’s Rental!! Eviction!!, both provide commentary on the perils global capitalism while embracing humor and frenetic punk rock energy.

Bruce Lee Band’s newest LP One Step Forward. Two Steps Back. takes a similar approach. The album is filled with danceable, horn-heavy ska filled with witty refrains that capture the band’s political ethos. Songs like “The Right Time” take aim at politicians who argue about when the “right time” is to protest injustices while others like the shout-y “I Hate This!” speaks to the relatable feeling of exhaustion at the state of the world.

To celebrate the release of One Step Forward. Two Steps Back., Mike Park sat down with Uproxx to discuss musical influences and surprising punks with his breakdancing skills in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Burritos, friends, anti-fascist.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I’ll be 82 and still running Asian Man Records out of my mom’s garage who will be 125 in 2050. Is it possible? F*ck yeah! If I’m still churning out music at that age I’d love for people to look back fondly on the catalog of songs I’ve written. With the sense of where I was in my life at the time of the recording. I think each record I’ve made signifies my mental state as much as my creative state.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

That’s tough to choose, but if I had to pick one I’d have to say Tokyo. It’s a surreal feeling of being in a non-English speaking country and seeing/hearing people sing your songs back to you. It’s also one of the most wild and crazy cities. It’s like being in Disneyland and the euphoric feeling of being high without being high. Almost like an out of body experience.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Another tough one! HA! I don’t think it’s possible to pin down one person. Since I’ve been making music for over 35 years, there’s been too many influences that have pushed me one way or another. But for sake of continuity, I’ll go with Angelo Moore. Lead vocalist of the band Fishbone. The band was my everything in high school. The overt politics of the band was my first foray into the idea that music can be a way to share ideas that weren’t just mindless love songs.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

My mom’s house. She is the master chef. My favorite dish is a mung bean pancake called Bindaetteok (빈대떡). I dream of this dish.

What album do you know every word to?

Oingo Boingo’s Only A Lad

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Fishbone at the Filmore in San Francisco in 1988. Just pure electricity. Angelo Moore crowd surfing to the back of the club, climbing up to the balcony, jumping off the balcony and somehow in one swooping wave was back on stage singing the chorus in perfect time.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

I love wearing a vintage suit. Preferably ’60s, but even early ’70s will work. It makes me look and feel classy, but at the same time going apesh*t in a suit just looks awesome. At least in my opinion.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

My favorite twitter personality is @nihilist_arbys who without my knowledge is my friend Brendan Kelly from the Lawrence Arms. It’s bizarre, perverse, angry, funny, and inappropriate all at the same time. My Instagram go to is @alfredyankovic because it’s Weird Al whom I think is probably the most loved person in the world. Whom has a bad thing to say about Weird Al? NOBODY!

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“Smart Patrol/Mr. DNA” by DEVO

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Weather in Los Angeles.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Operation Ivy’s Energy. Even if you don’t like punk, the lyrics are unbelievably strong, especially when you consider Jesse Michaels was 17 when he wrote the words.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

In Derby England, we stayed in the loft of the club we performed and there were mounds of dirt that had somehow grown in different places throughout the place. The severity of said dirt was just the start of it. I went and bought garbage bags to line the floor of where I slept because it was so dirty.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

I’m 52 years old and have no tattoos. Never had a desire to get one and never will.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

I love ’80s stations, but in particular anything categorized as new wave at the time like Duran Duran, The Cure, Talking Heads, The Police, Soft Cell, etc..

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

I’ve met some extremely kind people in my life and I’m blessed to have friends that are basically my family. But the nicest thing anyone has ever done for me is my wife Monica agreeing to marry me. To put up with insanity and anxiety and constant craziness. Ask any of my exes and they know what she has to deal with, but she loves me unconditionally.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Don’t go to college. Just start touring right away.

What’s the last show you went to?

Small Crush at the bottom of the hill in San Francisco. It was Nov of 2021. It’s the only show I’ve seen since the pandemic started.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Planes, Trains, And Automobiles

What’s one of your hidden talents?

I can pop and lock pretty good. I posted a video of me popping and a lot of the punks were like WOAH! Didn’t see this one happening.

One Step Forward. Two Steps Back. is out now via Asian Man Records. Get it here.