It Was Barack Obama’s Idea To Do His Podcast With Bruce Springsteen

Barack Obama has maintained a public presence since leaving the White House, and he kept that going earlier this year when he teamed up with Bruce Springsteen to start hosting Renegades: Born In The USA. While it might be natural to assume that podcast was an idea the former POTUS was approached with, Obama says he was actually the driving force behind it.

Obama and Springsteen are the subject of a CBS Sunday Morning profile set to air this weekend, and in an advance clip, Obama says the podcast was his idea: “I always say when I first met Bruce, he seemed surprisingly shy considering he goes out there and sings before tens of thousands of people for hours at a time. And we just ended up being in settings where we’d have these long conversations, and I thought the things we were talking about — What does it mean to be a man? What does it mean to be an American? — these were things that were just kind of poppin’ up over a meal or a drink. And I thought, “You know what? This might be something that would be useful for folks to hear.”

Springsteen them chimed in, “I initially thought that he had gotten a wrong number when he called me. I answered, I said, “Okay, let me figure this out. I am a guitar-playing high school graduate from Freehold, New Jersey, and you want me to do what?”

