It turns out that world-class success runs in the Springsteen family. There’s Bruce, the New Jersey artist who has made generation-defining music. His wife, Patti Scialfa, is, like her husband, a member of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, for her work with the E Street Band. Then there’s their daughter, Jessica, who is getting ready to do something that neither of her uber-prosperous parents are likely to ever pull off (unless they develop a dedication to figure skating): compete in the Olympics.

It was announced yesterday that Jessica, an accomplished equestrian, will represent the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics (which are still named that despite their postponement to 2021) in Tokyo this summer, as part of the show jumping team. Jessica and her 12-year-old horse, the wonderfully named Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, will be part of a team that also includes McLain Ward, Kent Farrington, and Laura Kraut.

Jessica shared a reaction to the news today, writing on Instagram, “Been dreaming of this since I can remember! Endless gratitude for my team, friends and family for helping me make this a reality. We are Tokyo bound!! Honored to be a part of this team with [Kraut, Farrington, and Ward]. There’s no horse in the world I’d rather be on this journey with, thank you Don! You’re my horse of a lifetime. Let’s go USA!”

As for Bruce, he has plans this year, too, as he’s set to bring his Springsteen On Broadway show back for a limited run this summer.