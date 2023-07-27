Big Thief guitarist Buck Meek is one month out from Haunted Mountain, his third solo studio album and his first via 4AD. Meek has been gradually mounting his album rollout for the better part of two months, beginning with the title track in late May and “Paradise” in late June.

As that pattern would suggest, Meek wasn’t going to let July end without releasing another single. His latest is “Cyclades,” a folksy nostalgic tune filled with vivid anecdotal lyricism about his dad’s past motorcycle crash in Siskiyou County and his mom’s similarly scary experience in Greece.

“These are all true stories, or at least as I was told, or remember them being told,” Meek wrote on Instagram. “There’s a thin line between history and mythology. Our lives are made of an endless myriad of unfinished stories, of every encounter of billions of people at the center of thousands of years in each direction. the telling is secondary.”

Meek also announced new tour dates across the US, Japan, and Korea. Tickets for his added US dates will go on sale beginning this Friday, July 28, followed by Korean shows going on sale on August 1 and Japanese shows on August 8. All dates and ticketing information can be found here.

Listen to “Cyclades” above.

Haunted Mountain is out 8/25 via 4AD. Find more information here.