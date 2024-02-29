Cage The Elephant will be treating fans to an incredible tour across North America this summer supporting their upcoming album, Neon Pill, which was just announced today (February 29). Along the way, Young The Giant and Bakar are joining as opening acts on the tour.
Many presales will open on Tuesday, March 5th at 10 a.m. local time, including for those who are part of Cage The Elephant’s fan club, follow them on Spotify, or are an American Express cardholder. Tickets will then be made available to the general public on Friday, March 8 at the same time. Additional information can be found on the band’s website.
Continue scrolling for the complete list of tour dates. The band also just shared the new song “Out Loud,” so check that out above.
Cage The Elephant 2024 Tour Dates
06/20 — West Valley City, UT at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre^
06/22 — Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena^
06/23 — Ridgefield, WA at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater^
06/24 — Bend, OR at Hayden Homes Amphitheater^
06/26 — Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena^
06/28 — Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place^
06/30 — Spokane, WA at BECU Live at Northern Quest^
07/02 — San Francisco, CA at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*
07/03 — Santa Barbara, CA at Santa Barbara Bowl^
07/05 — Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^
07/06 — San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena^
07/07 — Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum^
07/09 — Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater^
07/11 — Austin, TX at Moody Center^
07/12 — Houston, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^
07/13 — Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena^
07/15 — Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP^
08/02 — Alpharetta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*
08/03 — Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^
08/04 — Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion*
08/07 — Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Music Center^
08/08 — Madison, WI at Breese Stevens Field^
08/10 — Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre^
08/12 — Minneapolis, MN at Target Center^
08/14 — Chicago, IL at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC^
08/16 — Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena^
08/18 — Saratoga Springs, NY at Broadview Stage at SPAC^
08/19 — Bridgeport, CT at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater^
08/21 — Gilford, NH at BankNH Pavilion^
08/22 — Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center*
08/24 — Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center^
08/26 — Montreal, QC at Centre Bell^
08/27 — Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage^
08/29 — Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake^
08/30 — Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center^
09/05 — New York, NY at Madison Square Garden^
09/06 — Philadelphia, PA at TD Pavilion at the Mann^
09/07 — Lewiston, NY at Artpark Mainstage Theater^
09/09 — Cleveland, OH at Blossom Music Center^
09/10 — Detroit, MI at Pine Knob Music Theatre^
09/12 — St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^
09/13 — Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena^
09/14 — Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre^
09/16 — Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Omaha^
09/18 — Denver, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
^ with Young The Giant and Bakar
* with Bakar
Neon Pill is out 5/17 via RCA. Find more information here.
Young The Giant is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.