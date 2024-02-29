Cage The Elephant will be treating fans to an incredible tour across North America this summer supporting their upcoming album, Neon Pill, which was just announced today (February 29). Along the way, Young The Giant and Bakar are joining as opening acts on the tour.

Many presales will open on Tuesday, March 5th at 10 a.m. local time, including for those who are part of Cage The Elephant’s fan club, follow them on Spotify, or are an American Express cardholder. Tickets will then be made available to the general public on Friday, March 8 at the same time. Additional information can be found on the band’s website.

Continue scrolling for the complete list of tour dates. The band also just shared the new song “Out Loud,” so check that out above.