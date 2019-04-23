All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Deputy Music Editor
04.23.19

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw Cage The Elephant searching for the rock crown, Flying Lotus returning with David Lynch in tow, and Beck teaming up with Pharrell for a remarkably fun collaboration. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new indie music.

Cage The Elephant — Social Cues

Cage The Elephant don’t really identify as rock musicians, but regardless, they are becoming one of the biggest rock bands in the world. As I wrote in my interview with them, “Every album from the band is equal parts reinvention and refinement, and Social Cues finds Cage The Elephant more confident than ever in that formula, not relying on the tricks that got them to this point, but moving bravely into the unknown.”

Elva — Winter Sun

In the first half of this decade, indie pop band Allo Darlin’ offered up three great albums whose muted fanfare resulted in the band ultimately calling it quits. But bandleader Elizabeth Morris is back with her partner Ola Innset on Winter Sun, the first album from their project Elva. Morris’ voice is just as soothing and sweet as ever, with inviting songwriting that harkens back to C-86, Belle & Sebastian, and twee-leaning aughts indie.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Listen To This
TAGSCage the ElephantdrugdealerElvafield musicFlying LotusListen To ThisNew Indie MusicRyan Pollie
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.23.19 29 mins ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 22 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP