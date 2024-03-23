The Madden crew has grown by one. Yesterday (March 22), Cameron Diaz and Good Charlotte‘s Benji Madden announced the arrival of their second child.

Despite Diaz advocating for couples to sleep in separate bedrooms, she clearly hasn’t paid heed to her own advice, thus the new bundle of joy. In a joint Instagram post, the pair shared the news that their son, Cardinal.

“We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden,” the couple wrote. “He is awesome, and we are all so happy he is here!”

For those with eager eyes, don’t expect to see any picture of the newborn. Later in the note, they made it clear photos wouldn’t be shared so long as they could control it. “For the kids’ safety and privacy, we won’t be posting any pictures,” they wrote. “But he’s really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam[ily] to yours. Best wishes and good afternoon!”

In January 2020, the couple revealed they had welcomed their first child, daughter Raddix. “Happy New Year from the Maddens,” wrote the pair. “We’re so happy, blessed, and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden officially tied the knot in 2015.