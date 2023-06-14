On Wednesday, June 7, Matty Healy delivered an impromptu opening solo set for The 1975’s show at St. Anne’s Park in Dublin. He did so because Caroline Polachek was “not in good enough health” to open as originally scheduled.

Our dear friend Caroline Polachek is unfortunately not in good enough health to join us at our Dublin show today. We wish her all the love in the world and a speedy recovery and we look forward to seeing you all this evening. pic.twitter.com/cJoGd2SLZb — The 1975 (@the1975) June 7, 2023

But The 1975 didn’t leave Ireland before sharing the stage with Polachek, who joined the band during their outdoor show at Musgrave Park in Cork on Tuesday, June 13. Of course, they played “Oh Caroline” from The 1975’s October 2022 album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language.

Polachek posted an Instagram video of the performance, and fan videos were also circulating on Twitter.

Caroline Polachek cantou 'Oh Caroline' com a The 1975 hoje em Cork, Irlanda. pic.twitter.com/bvpkdF4Qx5 — The 1975 Online 🇧🇷 (@the1975online) June 13, 2023

Oh Caroline by The 1975 feat.Caroline Polachek#the1975pic.twitter.com/IW4EGRcBsm — The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) June 14, 2023

Polachek looked right at home on stage with The 1975. They share a history. For instance, The 1975’s George Daniel and Charli XCX remixed “Welcome To My Island” earlier this year from Polachek’s latest album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. (They also share an affinity for long album titles.)