The 1975 is heading back to North America this fall with a new Still At Their Very Best tour.

Throughout the run, they will play shows at massive venues like Madison Square Garden in New York City and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. Fans can also catch them at the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Vegas and Atlanta’s Music Midtown along the way.

The band’s fan presale opens on Wednesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. local time, with the general sale opening on June 23 at the same time set. Find more information here.

09/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/28 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09/30 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

10/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/05 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

10/07 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

10/12 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

10/17 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

10/18 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/22 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/23 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena

10/25 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/28 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

10/31 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/02 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

11/03 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/08 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

11/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena

11/12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

11/18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/20 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

11/22 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

11/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

11/27 — Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

11/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

12/01 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/02 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena