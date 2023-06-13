The 1975 is heading back to North America this fall with a new Still At Their Very Best tour.
Throughout the run, they will play shows at massive venues like Madison Square Garden in New York City and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. Fans can also catch them at the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Vegas and Atlanta’s Music Midtown along the way.
The band’s fan presale opens on Wednesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. local time, with the general sale opening on June 23 at the same time set. Find more information here.
09/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/28 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
09/30 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
10/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/05 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
10/07 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
10/12 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
10/17 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/18 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/22 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/23 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena
10/25 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/28 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
10/31 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/02 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11/03 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/08 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
11/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena
11/12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/20 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
11/22 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
11/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
11/27 — Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
11/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
12/01 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
12/02 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena