Future football Hall of Famer Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be out of the runnings, but that hasn’t slowed down the hype around Super Bowl LVII. The teams playing in the final game are still unknown at this time, with four teams still fighting it out in their respective conference championships. However, at this moment, what we do know is this year’s featured entertainment.

Last year’s halftime show featured an all-star medley performance by rappers Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent alongside singer Mary J. Blige, and producer Dr. Dre featuring their chart-topping hits. This year, Oscar-nominated singer Rihanna is slated to up the mantle. The “Lift Me Up” singer has remained tight-lipped about her upcoming set, leaving fans to speculate what she has up her sleeve.

Now, further details are being released about this year’s pre-game festivities. The national anthem (“The Star-Spangled Banner”) will be sung by country music star Chris Stapleton.

Legendary R&B singer and producer Babyface will sing “America the Beautiful,” while multi-hyphenated Emmy Award-winning actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing the Black National Anthem (“Lift Every Voice and Sing”).

Super Bowl LVII will take place on February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.