New Anti- Records signee Christian Lee Hutson announced his forthcoming album is a collaboration with some big names in indie music. Hutson revealed that his record, Beginners, was produced by Phoebe Bridgers and features string arrangements by Nathaniel Walcott of Bright Eyes. Along with the announcement, Hutson put forth a video to the album’s lead single, “Lose This Number.”

In the video, directed by Zoe Donahoe and Adam Sputh, Hutson comes to terms with letting go of a relationship by re-living a myriad of small moments. The song itself boasts emotive strings that complement a gentle acoustic guitar and crashing kick drum. Hutson explained the concept for the song, saying it’s about becoming too focused on the past. “I think ‘Lose This Number’ is about someone fixating on the past, wishing they could go back and change things,” Hutson said in a statement. “My friends Zoe and Adam made fake rain, granny’s basement, dragged a mattress onto a rooftop, and vacuumed up thousands of feathers in order to bring their beautiful video for this song to life.”

Sputh said the concept for the video mirrors the intimacy in “Lose This Number.” “We believe in the imagery that Christian’s music already presents, and wanted to create something that allows you to bask deeper in its lyrical and sonic intimacy, instead of distracting you,” Sputh said. “We opted for something overwhelmingly honest that takes you with Christian through a few dreamy scenarios in life, which often tend to unfold through immeasurably small moments.”

“Lose This Number” arrives as the third track on Hutson’s Anti- label debut. The singer spoke about the inspiration behind his album in a statement. “I went with Beginners as the title because that’s where I feel like I am in my life — like I’m still just learning and trying to figure out how to navigate the world,” Hutson said.

Watch Christian Lee Hutson’s “Lose This Number” video above, and check out the Beginners cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Atheist”

2. “Talk”

3. “Lose This Number”

4. “Unforgivable”

5. “Northsiders”

6. “Twin Soul”

7. “Seven Lakes”

8. “Get The Old Band Back Together”

9. “Keep You Down”

10. “Single For The Summer”

Beginners is out 05/29 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.