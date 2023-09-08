A few weeks ago, Chvrches announced that they would be honoring the tenth anniversary of their 2013 debut album, The Bones Of What You Believe, with a special anniversary version. After sharing the previously-unreleased “Manhattan,” the band has returned to give fans another preview with “Talking In My Sleep.”

This song finds Iain Cook taking on vocals instead of the band’s regular lead singer Lauren Mayberry, according to Under The Radar. Overall, the track relies on robotic synths that it feel dark and moody — which is fitting, as they pulled inspiration from ’80s groups like Depeche Mode and other pop music of that era.

“There’s a reason why / You couldn’t share this hour of make believe / But I could come around / Stay a million days and never leave,” he sings.

“It feels quite strange that Bones is almost a decade old,” Mayberry previously shared in a statement. “In some ways, it’s like it just happened, but also like that era was a lifetime ago. We are very grateful to all the fans who gave that album a special place in their heart, and still show us so much kindness today.”

Listen to the new Chvrches song “Talking In My Sleep” above. View the rest of the complete anniversary tracklist here.

The Bones Of What You Believe (10th Anniversary Edition) is out 10/13 via Glassnote. Find more information here.