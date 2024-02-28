Cigarettes After Sex has announced their new album, X’s. On the project, lead vocalist Greg Gonzalez captures a romantic arc, vividly detailing every emotion. Ahead of X’s, Cigarettes After Sex has shared the song “Tejano Blue,” on which, Gonzalez taps into the music of his El Paso upbringing, creating a gorgeous, timeless love song.
According to a press release, X’s will take inspiration from “’70s/’80s slow dance” music while evoking a feeling “akin to disco ball-refracted tears on the dance floor.”
“The record feels brutal,” said Gonzalez in a statement accompanying the album announcement. “I could sit and talk about this loss to someone, but that wouldn’t scratch the surface. I have to really write about it, sing about it, have the music, and then I can start to analyze and learn from it. Or just relive it–in a good way. I don’t have that Eternal Sunshine thing of wanting to forget.”
You can listen to “Tejano Blue” above see the X’s cover art and tracklist below. The band also announced a whole bunch of tour dates for 2024 and 2025, so find those below, too.
Cigarettes After Sex’s X’s Album Cover Artwork
Cigarettes After Sex’s X’s Tracklist
1. “X’s”
2. “Tejano Blue”
3. “Silver Sable”
4. “Hideaway”
5. “Holding You, Holding Me”
6. “Dark Vacay”
7. “Baby Blue Movie”
8. “Hot”
9. “Dreams From Bunker Hill”
10. “Ambien Slide”
Cigarettes After Sex 2024 And 2025 Tour Dates
06/15/2024 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
08/31/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
09/01/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/03/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/04/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/06/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/10/2024 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/11/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/13/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
09/14/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/17/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
09/18/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/20/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/21/2024 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
09/23/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/24/2024 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/27/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/28/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/30/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/02/2024 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
10/03/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
10/05/2024 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/07/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/08/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
10/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
10/15/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
10/25/2024 — Athens, GR @ OAKA Indoor Arena
10/28/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
10/29/2024 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/01/2024 — Milan, IT @ Forum
11/03/2024 — Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
11/05/2024 — Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar
11/07/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
11/09/2024 — Basel, CH @ St Jakobshalle
11/10/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/12/2024 — London, UK @ The O2
11/16/2024 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/17/2024 — Lyon, FR @ Halle Tony Garnier
11/20/2024 — Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
11/21/2024 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
01/09/2025 — Hong Kong, HK @ Asia World-Expo, Hall 5
01/11/2025 — Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Sunway Lagoon
01/14/2025 — Manila, PH @ MOA Arena
01/17/2025 — Jakarta, ID @ Beach City International
01/21/2025 — Bangkok, TH @ Impact Exhibition Hall 5
03/05/2025 — Cape Town, ZA @ Grand Arena at GrandWest
03/07/2025 — Pretoria, ZA @ SunBet Arena
03/12/2025 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
03/14/2025 — Sydney, AU @ ICC Theatre
03/17/2025 — Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Center
03/19/2025 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
X’s is out 7/12 via Partisan Records. Find more information here.