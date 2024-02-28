Cigarettes After Sex has announced their new album, X’s. On the project, lead vocalist Greg Gonzalez captures a romantic arc, vividly detailing every emotion. Ahead of X’s, Cigarettes After Sex has shared the song “Tejano Blue,” on which, Gonzalez taps into the music of his El Paso upbringing, creating a gorgeous, timeless love song.

According to a press release, X’s will take inspiration from “’70s/’80s slow dance” music while evoking a feeling “akin to disco ball-refracted tears on the dance floor.”

“The record feels brutal,” said Gonzalez in a statement accompanying the album announcement. “I could sit and talk about this loss to someone, but that wouldn’t scratch the surface. I have to really write about it, sing about it, have the music, and then I can start to analyze and learn from it. Or just relive it–in a good way. I don’t have that Eternal Sunshine thing of wanting to forget.”

You can listen to “Tejano Blue” above see the X’s cover art and tracklist below. The band also announced a whole bunch of tour dates for 2024 and 2025, so find those below, too.