It was bittersweet when Ought announced their break-up late last year after nine years of being a band. However, the ending also marked a new beginning in the form of a trio named Cola, who released the promising “Blank Curtain.” Now they’re back with the announcement of their debut album Deep In View as well as a US and UK tour. They’ve also released a new single, “So Excited,” the title of which is a bit ironic, considering the vocals are a detached deadpan in the vein of Interpol and the mathy instrumentals are repetitive and aloof.

“We would talk about this track as the ‘capstone’ of the Cola record,” vocalist and guitarist Tim Darcy said about the song. “It was that song that we would warm up with and get tight on since it was one of the first to really come together, plus it’s fun to play. There are Cola songs of mine that predate this one but this was the one I was working on when Ben told me he was going to come back from grad school and we talked about jamming together. It clicked when we played it out with Evan and from there we decided to work on songs for a new project.”

Watch the video for “So Excited” above. Below, find the Deep In View album art and tracklist, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Blank Curtain”

2. “So Excited”

3. “At Pace”

4. “Met Resistance”

5. “Degree”

6. “Water Table”

7. “Gossamer”

8. “Mint”

9. “Fulton Park”

10. “Landers”

03/12 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

06/20 — Winooski, VT @ Monkey House

06/21 — Boston, MA @ Sonia’s

06/22 — Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

06/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

06/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

06/25 — Washington, DC @ DC9

06/27 — Raleigh, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)

06/28 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

06/29 — Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

07/01 — Dallas, TX @ Ruins

07/02 — Austin, TX @ The Parish

07/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

07/06 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

07/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

07/08 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

07/10 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

07/11 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore

07/12 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

07/14 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux

07/16 — Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

07/18 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

07/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

07/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

07/21 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

07/22 — Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

08/20 — Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/23 — Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert

08/24 — London, UK @ Moth Club

08/25 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

08/26 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

08/27 — Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard

08/28 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

08/30 — Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

08/31 — Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

09/01 — Newcastle UK @ The Cluny 2

09/02 — Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade

09/03 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest (Yes)

09/04 — Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Deep In View is out 5/20 via Fire Talk Records. Pre-order it here.