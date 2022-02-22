It was bittersweet when Ought announced their break-up late last year after nine years of being a band. However, the ending also marked a new beginning in the form of a trio named Cola, who released the promising “Blank Curtain.” Now they’re back with the announcement of their debut album Deep In View as well as a US and UK tour. They’ve also released a new single, “So Excited,” the title of which is a bit ironic, considering the vocals are a detached deadpan in the vein of Interpol and the mathy instrumentals are repetitive and aloof.
“We would talk about this track as the ‘capstone’ of the Cola record,” vocalist and guitarist Tim Darcy said about the song. “It was that song that we would warm up with and get tight on since it was one of the first to really come together, plus it’s fun to play. There are Cola songs of mine that predate this one but this was the one I was working on when Ben told me he was going to come back from grad school and we talked about jamming together. It clicked when we played it out with Evan and from there we decided to work on songs for a new project.”
Watch the video for “So Excited” above. Below, find the Deep In View album art and tracklist, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
1. “Blank Curtain”
2. “So Excited”
3. “At Pace”
4. “Met Resistance”
5. “Degree”
6. “Water Table”
7. “Gossamer”
8. “Mint”
9. “Fulton Park”
10. “Landers”
03/12 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
06/20 — Winooski, VT @ Monkey House
06/21 — Boston, MA @ Sonia’s
06/22 — Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
06/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
06/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
06/25 — Washington, DC @ DC9
06/27 — Raleigh, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)
06/28 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
06/29 — Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
07/01 — Dallas, TX @ Ruins
07/02 — Austin, TX @ The Parish
07/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
07/06 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
07/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
07/08 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
07/10 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
07/11 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore
07/12 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
07/14 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux
07/16 — Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
07/18 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
07/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
07/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
07/21 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
07/22 — Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag
08/20 — Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/23 — Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert
08/24 — London, UK @ Moth Club
08/25 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
08/26 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol
08/27 — Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard
08/28 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
08/30 — Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s
08/31 — Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
09/01 — Newcastle UK @ The Cluny 2
09/02 — Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade
09/03 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest (Yes)
09/04 — Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
Deep In View is out 5/20 via Fire Talk Records. Pre-order it here.