Bright Eyes may have just released their album Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was in 2020, but the group is now gearing up for an even more ambitious project. After moving their extensive catalog over to Secretly Group last year, Bright Eyes announce plans to reissue all nine of their studio albums. In addition, they’ll drop a Companion Series EP alongside each reissue, including covers and extras featuring artists like Phoebe Bridgers and Waxahatchee.

In total, Bright Eyes’ entire project will yield 54 new recordings this year. In a statement about massive undertaking, Conor Oberst said he liked the challenge of it. “It’s a meaningful way to connect with the past that doesn’t feel totally nostalgic and self-indulgent,” he said. “We are taking these songs and making them interesting to us all over again. I like that. I like a challenge. I like to be forced to do something that’s slightly hard, just to see if we can.”

Watch the band’s trailer above and check out their upcoming Companion Series tracklists below.

A Collection Of Songs Written And Recorded 1995-1997: A Companion

1. “Driving Fast Through A Big City At Night”

2. “Solid Jackson”

3. “A Celebration Upon Completion”

4. “Falling Out of Love At This Volume”

5. “Exaltation On A Cool Kitchen Floor”

6. “Double Joe”

Letting Off The Happiness: A Companion

1. “The Difference In The Shades”

2. “The City Has Sex” Feat. Waxahatchee

3. “Contrast And Compare” Feat. Waxahatchee

4. “Kathy With A K’s Song” Feat. M Ward

5. “St. Ides Heaven” Feat. Phoebe Bridgers

6. “June On The West Coast” Feat. Becky Stark

Fevers And Mirrors: A Companion

1. “Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh” Feat. Phoebe Bridgers

2. “A Scale, A Mirror, And Those Indifferent Clocks” Feat. Phoebe Bridgers

3. “Arienette”

4. “Hypnotist (Song for Daniel H)”

5. “When The Curious Girl Realizes She Is Under Glass” Feat. Phoebe Bridgers

6. “A Spindle, A Darkness, A Fever, And A Necklace” Feat. Phoebe Bridgers

A Collection of Songs Written And Recorded 1995-1997, Letting Off The Happiness, and Fevers And Mirrors is out 5/27 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.