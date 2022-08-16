In 2017, Corey Feldman, the former child actor who has tried his hand at music on multiple occasions over the years, embarked on Corey’s Heavenly Tour: Angelic 2 The US. That era might be best remembered for what preceded it: an infamous and widely mocked performance on Today. As for the tour itself, Feldman says in a new interview that part of the reason it didn’t go well was because Marilyn Manson intentionally sabotaged it.

Speaking about the trek with Consequence, Feldman said, “That was due to infiltration. We had people that were sent in that were spies that were not there to be musicians but were there to cause mayhem.” He also said he collected evidence of Manson’s sabotage and added, “If it walks like a horse and talks like a horse…”

As for what Manson supposedly did, one thing is setting Feldman up with bad backing singers. Feldman said, “They were purposely singing off-key, playing wrong parts, doing stuff like that so we would get negative attention, get negative reviews. And then made all these terrible allegations after the tour ended, saying that we didn’t feed them and we didn’t pay them, and they didn’t shower. Just stupid stuff.”

He also believes Manson has something to do with some vehicular failures, saying, “The bus broke down ten times. It happened to be Marilyn Manson’s bus, and when I say ‘happened to,’ I say that lightly. It happened to be Marilyn Manson’s bus driver and it happened to Marilyn Manson’s girlfriend that happened to be part of the band or one of the girlfriends.”

Feldman admitted, though, that it was partially his fault, saying:

“I was very sloppy. I put out an open Facebook post and said we were doing an open casting call for young females who were attractive and could play multiple instruments and that were willing to wear this ridiculous costume on stage — because a lot of rock and roll girls don’t really want to do that. If you were willing to wear wings and a halo and willing to dress like an angel, you could come and audition. So we kind of left it open to anybody, and another thing we did was open our house up to people and let them stay there if they needed. So we were the perfect patsy.”

Feldman ended up concluding, “He was heavily involved in trying to infiltrate that tour. I don’t really know the reason. I can’t tell you, other than the fact that we just know that he was behind the scenes of a lot of stuff.”

